Critical Contrast: Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) versus Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -109.40% -98.40%

Volatility and Risk

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.73 million ($0.42) -7.02

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Argos Therapeutics and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Summary

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals beats Argos Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

