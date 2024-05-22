General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Down 0%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.75. 1,746,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,309,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

