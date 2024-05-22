JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes $663,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 98.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,915,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.30 on Wednesday, hitting $641.31. 1,335,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,177. The company has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $650.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

