PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on June 3rd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
PDI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.36. 1,314,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
