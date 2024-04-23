Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 22 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,200.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,051.85. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $741.74 and a twelve month high of $1,248.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.