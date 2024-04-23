Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,148 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XRT stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $457.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

