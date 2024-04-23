Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

