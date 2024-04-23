Telemus Capital LLC Has $678,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,672,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,239 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 184,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 168,249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

