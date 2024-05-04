NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors worth $185,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $257.85. 2,513,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,029. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.15. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

