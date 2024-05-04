PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of PACCAR worth $159,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $104.79. 3,899,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

