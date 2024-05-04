Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $174,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,144,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $23.22 on Friday, reaching $1,295.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,179. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,210.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,070.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $750.86 and a twelve month high of $1,303.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

