Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,810. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.89. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

