Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 324,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

