Swiss National Bank Has $200.31 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,261,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of PayPal worth $200,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

