Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,850 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FTAI Aviation worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after buying an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

View Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.