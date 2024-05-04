1,322 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 303,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,978,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $156.22. 1,020,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.