Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

VBF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

