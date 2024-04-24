Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Brompton Corp. Sells 3,000 Shares

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.07, for a total value of C$30,210.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brompton Split Banc alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Brompton Corp. sold 3,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$30,390.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Brompton Corp. sold 5,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$50,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Brompton Corp. sold 12,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$127,500.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Brompton Corp. sold 900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total value of C$8,955.00.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Down 0.9 %

SBC stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.93. 27,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,968. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.97 and a 52-week high of C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.54.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.