HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.