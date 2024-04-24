Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.8 %

KDP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. 10,993,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,526,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

