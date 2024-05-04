Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,306 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 642,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 278,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

