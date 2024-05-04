Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 781 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $966,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

