Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $264.70. 1,129,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $254.31 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.