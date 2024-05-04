Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$247.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$245.00 to C$247.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFC. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$240.11.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$230.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$223.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$212.42.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

