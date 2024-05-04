Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $43.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -364.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

