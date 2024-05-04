Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zillow Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

