L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
