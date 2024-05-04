L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

