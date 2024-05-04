American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $7.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

