Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
GRAB stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
