Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) SVP Sells $662,811.53 in Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amgen Trading Up 11.8 %

Amgen stock traded up $32.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.33. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.