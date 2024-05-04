SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. Also, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$316,040.62. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$7.31 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.58.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

