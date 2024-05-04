Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

