Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $234.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

