Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $68.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Alarm.com stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at $95,153,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,431,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 310,684 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

