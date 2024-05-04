Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.