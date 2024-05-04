Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $17.86.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

