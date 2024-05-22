Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 102,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,085,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.38. 236,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.09.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

