Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $130,376.60 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00187018 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,703.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

