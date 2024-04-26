Critical Analysis: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 31.31% 6.78% 5.16% Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $44.46 million 2.92 $13.92 million $0.39 8.90 Viking Energy Group $24.04 million 4.00 -$15.43 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

38.2% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PHX Minerals and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 49.86%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc.

