American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 34,854,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 34,058,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

