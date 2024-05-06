Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.520-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

AEE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.01. 894,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

