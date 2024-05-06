Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.520-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

AEE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.01. 894,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.