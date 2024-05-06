Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Desjardins

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.56.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE TSU traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.64. 68,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,118. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$46.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.36.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

