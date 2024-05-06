Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. 512,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

