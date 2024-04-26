Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 8,052 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15,192.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Raymond James began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.