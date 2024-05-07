Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 716 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 41,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,754,000 after buying an additional 911,454 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. 543,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

