Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,834,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,970,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,216,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 229,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 654,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 119,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIRE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

