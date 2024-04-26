KeyCorp Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

TMUS opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800,979 shares of company stock valued at $940,632,554. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

