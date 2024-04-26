FY2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Cut by Zacks Research

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.44.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$49.33 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$56.98. The stock has a market cap of C$51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.53.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.64%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.