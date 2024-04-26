Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.