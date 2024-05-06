U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:ITA opened at $132.57 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.40. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

